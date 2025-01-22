XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

