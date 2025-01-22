XML Financial LLC Has $21.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $632.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

