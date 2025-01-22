XML Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 20,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.