XML Financial LLC Sells 371 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.