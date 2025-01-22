Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:BHC Q1 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.32. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$15.43.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

