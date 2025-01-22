Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for ZION FY2024 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.7 %

ZION stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787,704.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $101,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

