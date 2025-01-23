2,940 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. HubSpot comprises about 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $747.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.26.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $725.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,686.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $715.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.