Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

