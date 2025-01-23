Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.75), with a volume of 4367834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.90 ($0.71).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 4.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £184.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.09.
Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Amedeo Air Four Plus will post 425.0000172 earnings per share for the current year.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
