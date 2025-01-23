American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 1,047,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,401,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 430,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 360,447 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

