Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,051,810 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

