Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 16,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 88,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

