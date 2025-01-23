Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.2% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $224.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.66 and a 200 day moving average of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

