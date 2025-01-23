AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $440.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $364.16 and last traded at $362.06. 839,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,984,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.72.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.41.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,655,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,897,000 after purchasing an additional 560,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 500,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

