Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $43.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $276.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $228.17 and a one year high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.