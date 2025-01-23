AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,335.00 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,672.31 and a twelve month high of $3,416.71. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,144.01.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

