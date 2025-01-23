Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
IVW opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $106.50.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
