Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 241,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.