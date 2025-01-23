Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.26), with a volume of 207577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.24).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.78.

Get Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Ruary Neill purchased 8,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,978.72 ($18,501.38). 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.