Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after buying an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $254.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

