Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 62 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.45.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

