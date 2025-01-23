Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,634 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the period.

ICSH opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

