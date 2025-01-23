Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.