BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.62. BingEx shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,863 shares.

BingEx Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

BingEx Company Profile

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

