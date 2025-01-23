Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 19,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 165,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$107.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

