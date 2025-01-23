Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,619.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,035.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,398.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

