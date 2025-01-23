Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85. 591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Bouygues Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

