Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 1,158 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.87.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.52. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

