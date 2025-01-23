Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,240,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 213,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

