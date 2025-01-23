CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CFO Sells $248,609.48 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,854.56. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAVA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.87 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $172.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. Barclays decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

