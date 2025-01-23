CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.95. 113,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 210,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair started coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

