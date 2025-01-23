China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 3941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

