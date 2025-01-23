Christopher Gale Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Gale sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($213,836.48).

Latin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

About Latin Resources

Latin Resources Limited explores and develops mining projects in Australia, Peru, Argentina, and Brazil. The company primarily explores for lithium, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Salinas Lithium project, which consists of approximately 38,000 hectares located in the district of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

