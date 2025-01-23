Citigroup Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 80

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

JUP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.80 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.49. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 73.40 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.95 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of £400.11 million, a PE ratio of -3,890.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Macpherson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,653.70). 25.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

