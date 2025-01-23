CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 16.8% – Time to Sell?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.71). Approximately 2,236,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.26).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday.

CMC Markets Trading Down 16.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.21. The company has a market cap of £617.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.06 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,705.88%.

Insider Transactions at CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($369.42). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £303.36 ($373.46). Insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock worth $90,026 over the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Articles

