Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%.
Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.2 %
Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 2,151,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,713. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
