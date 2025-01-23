Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Creative Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.

