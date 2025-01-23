CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Burr Financial Services LLC

Burr Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.6% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $377.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

