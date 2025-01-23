Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%.
Customers Bancorp Stock Performance
CUBI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 659,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp
In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 86,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $4,895,120.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,598 shares in the company, valued at $61,662,410.92. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Neil Mackay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $215,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $245,613.26. This represents a 46.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
