Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Cutera Price Performance
NASDAQ CUTR opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Cutera has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.31.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
