Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Cutera has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cutera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 164.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,964 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cutera worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company's stock.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

