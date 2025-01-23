Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 24,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 58,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNMR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $40.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 53.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 436,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

