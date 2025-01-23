Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.36 and last traded at $129.58. Approximately 202,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 812,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.24.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

