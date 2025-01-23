Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Donaldson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,773. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 185.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.