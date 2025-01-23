Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

