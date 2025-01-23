Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,853.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,939.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

