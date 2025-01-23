Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.82. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$7.74.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

