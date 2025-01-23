Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 33 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 32,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,903,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $519.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.