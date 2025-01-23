Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -69.08%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

