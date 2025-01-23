Eric M. Dube Sells 10,736 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,736 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $208,922.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,110.94. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TVTX stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.70. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

