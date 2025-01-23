First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $39.32 per share and revenue of $2,258,180.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $188 EPS for the current fiscal year and $161 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,218.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,028.74. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,383.00 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.