First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $39.32 per share and revenue of $2,258,180.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $188 EPS for the current fiscal year and $161 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,218.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,028.74. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,383.00 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,290.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.